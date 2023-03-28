UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

NCPI, which is UPI's governing body, said in the circular that for amounts over Rs 2,000, using PPIs on UPI will result in interchange at 1.1 per cent of the transaction value.



The interchange fee is typically associated with card payments and is levied to cover the costs of accepting, processing, and authorising transactions.



The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has advised Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) fees be applied to merchant transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) beginning on April 1 in a recent circular.