close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

National Payments Corporation of India, through a circular has recommended Prepaid Payment Instrument charges for UPI payments

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
UPI QR Code

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has advised Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) fees be applied to merchant transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) beginning on April 1 in a recent circular.
 
NCPI, which is UPI's governing body, said in the circular that for amounts over Rs 2,000, using PPIs on UPI will result in interchange at 1.1 per cent of the transaction value.

The interchange fee is typically associated with card payments and is levied to cover the costs of accepting, processing, and authorising transactions.
 
Peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions between a bank account and a PPI wallet do not require an interchange, and the PPI issuer will pay the remitter bank approximately 15 basis points as a wallet-loading service charge.

Introduction of interchange is in the range of 0.5-1.1 percent, with interchange being 0.5 per cent for fuel, 0.7 per cent for telecom, utilities/post office, education, agriculture, 0.9 per cent for supermarket and 1 per cent for mutual fund, government, insurance and railways.

The pricing will come into effect starting April 1, 2023. NPCI will review the stated pricing on or before Sept. 30, 2023, the circular said.

Also Read

UPI volume cap deadline extended by 2 yrs in relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

Can India's UPI system go global?

UPI transactions touch a record Rs 11.17 trillion in September, shows data

Google Play allows UPI Autopay payment for subscription-based purchases

RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services

Too early to predict any damage to wheat crop because of heat stress: Govt

GitHub fires its entire India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch


Topics : UPI transactions | digital payment wallet | Online payments | National Payments Corporation of India | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wheat export ban to continue for now, says FCI chief Ashok K Meena

wheat
1 min read

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

UPI QR Code
1 min read

Too early to predict any damage to wheat crop because of heat stress: Govt

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)
1 min read

GitHub fires its entire India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

IT industry, apps, tech, software, gig workers, jobs
2 min read

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

Insurance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

UPI QR Code
1 min read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months
2 min read

India to cut gas prices from April 1 after review panel report: Sources

oil
3 min read

The snack bag of the future won't be made from single-use plastic

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

India needs to boost reforms push to raise potential growth: World Bank

World Bank
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon