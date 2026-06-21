Upstream oil PSUs may see greater focus on exploration in evaluations

“Currently, the production of an E&P company is given higher weightage than exploration in the evaluation. Therefore, they try to produce more from the existing fields. If we want more exploration, its weightage needs to be as much as production,” the official said.

The government evaluates public sector undertakings (PSUs) annually through a formal performance assessment system known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) framework, setting performance targets for the coming financial year.

For upstream oil PSUs, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), the performance evaluation is heavily tilted towards crude oil and natural gas production, which accounts for around 50 per cent of the overall score. Exploration activities, however, account for only around 5 per cent of the overall score, highlighting the limited emphasis placed on discovering new hydrocarbon reserves.

The oil ministry is working on a Cabinet note to obtain the required approvals for increasing the weightage of exploration in the end-of-year assessment. Queries sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) remained unanswered at the time of publication.

The move comes as the West Asia crisis has highlighted India's extreme dependence on energy imports amid stagnant domestic production. India's crude oil production fell for the eleventh consecutive year in 2025-26 (FY26), while natural gas output declined for the second straight year amid natural depletion in old fields and a lack of major new discoveries. In FY26, domestic crude oil production fell 2.6 per cent to 27.95 million tonnes (mt) from the previous year, while natural gas output declined 3.5 per cent to 34,325 million standard cubic metres (mmscm), official data showed.

The government has recently taken a number of steps to boost exploration, including the launch of the Samudra Manthan programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2025. The initiative is aimed at supporting and financing deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration activities to improve the chances of commercial hydrocarbon discoveries.