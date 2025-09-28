Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US commerce secy calls for India to open mkts, stop actions harming America

US commerce secy calls for India to open mkts, stop actions harming America

Lutnick said that India must open its markets and take actions that would not 'harm' the US

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says India is a key partner in manufacturing and trade, even as high tariffs and tech collaboration remain top agenda points.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick | Photo: X@USISPForum

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday in an interview with News Nation said that India needs to 'react correctly' to the US.

Lutnick said that India must open its markets and take actions that would not 'harm' the US.

"We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," he said.

He then said that the issues would be sorted, but India must 'play ball' with the US.

 

"Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States. So those are still coming. A bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time," he said in the News Nation interview.

Also Read

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

India a country US 'needs to fix': Trump aide Lutnick amid tariff row

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

India-US ties won't define India-Russia relations: Russian minister Lavrov

trade talk, India, US

India may import US corn for ethanol production as trade talks advance

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

How Pakistan thinks: Munir's outreach to Trump signals return to normalpremium

oil sector

The coming made-in-US oil crunch: Energy diplomacy rests on supply illusionpremium

Earlier on September 26, a high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a recent visit to the United States (US), engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the Minister held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India.

A delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025.

During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal. It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

medicine

Tylenol row: India's paracetamol exports to US form only a small share

cylinder,lpg,women

PNGRB proposes LPG portability, allowing users to switch suppliers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman to inaugurate 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on Oct 3

RBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

US tariffs on Indian goods pose major growth risks: Crisil Intelligence

NICDC chief

Strong global interest in industrial cities: NICDC chief Rajat Kumar Sainipremium

Topics : US India relations trump tariff Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon