Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US dy secy of State meets Indian officials, discusses strategic partnership

Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, is the highest-ranking Indian American in the State Department

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership

The Deputy Secretary and Indian officials further emphasised the benefits of close partnership on addressing global issues, Miller said | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma has met with senior Indian ministers and officials in New Delhi to advance the US-India global strategic partnership and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to his spokesperson.
Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, is the highest-ranking Indian American in the State Department.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The former US Ambassador to India was on an official visit to India from February 19 to 21.
He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said here on Thursday.
Verma's meetings explored opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation and people-to-people ties to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Miller said.
He also met with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss further expanding trade and economic ties between the US and India.
The Deputy Secretary and Indian officials further emphasised the benefits of close partnership on addressing global issues, Miller said.
Verma is on a six-day official visit to India, Sri Lanka and Maldives till Friday to strengthen bilateral ties with the nations, reaffirming America's enduring commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous region.

Also Read

Looking to deepen India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi

French contingent to participate in 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

EU leaders to hold summit with Western Balkans nations for joining the bloc

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

PM Modi presents 12-point draft for strengthening India-Asean cooperation

LS polls: Odisha extends farmers' welfare scheme 'KALIA' for another 3 yrs

India should become green energy exporter by 2047 to attract capital: Kant

India's stock market value to reach $10 trillion by 2030, says Jefferies

Confident of consistent growth at 6-8% for next 10 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt extends the interest equalization scheme until June 30, 2024

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations strategic partnership Strategic Partner Policy India Foreign Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon