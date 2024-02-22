Sensex (    %)
                        
India should become green energy exporter by 2047 to attract capital: Kant

Addressing at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2024', Kant said today's challenge is climate change and the World Bank needs to become a climate bank

Amitabh Kant

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should become an exporter of green energy by 2047 to attract capital, the G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.
 
Addressing at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2024', Kant said today's challenge is climate change and the World Bank needs to become a climate bank.
 
Further, he said in future, all investments are expected to flow into the renewable sector, and countries will be able to attract capital once they go green.
 
"By 2047, India should be an exporter of green energy...The countries will be able to attract capital if they go green," he said.
Kant noted that the global south must take a different path and each country needs to push for renewals.
 
According to Kant, biofuels can also be a big driver in creating jobs and achieving clean fuel targets.
 
He suggested that by 2050,the country's 90 per cent energy requirements should be met from renewable energy "You need policy framework, leadership, and finance to push renewables," he said.

Topics : Green energy Export trade economy

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

