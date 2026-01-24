Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US signals rollback of Trump's 25% tariff as India cuts Russian oil imports

US signals rollback of Trump's 25% tariff as India cuts Russian oil imports

US Treasury Secretary said that India's sharp reduction in Russian oil imports shows that tariff pressure has worked, opening the door for a rollback of the additional 25% duty imposed by Trump

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Bessent also criticised European countries, accusing them of indirectly financing Russia’s war effort

Apexa Rai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated there may be a path to remove the 25 per cent tariff imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, as New Delhi has significantly cut those imports in recent months.
 
Speaking in an interview with Politico, Bessent said that although the tariffs remain in place, reductions in Indian purchases of Russian crude offer a basis to reconsider punitive duties introduced under the Trump administration. “I would imagine there is a path to take them off,” he said, describing the shift as a success of the tariff policy.

Tariff pressure ‘achieved its goal’

Bessent said the Trump administration had imposed the 25 per cent tariff to discourage India from buying Russian oil after the Ukraine invasion. According to him, Indian refiners had significantly increased their intake of discounted Russian crude, but those purchases have since “collapsed”.
 
 
“We put twenty-five per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and the Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. So that is a success,” he said, adding that the tariffs could now be reconsidered.

Also Read

trade war, global trade

With alliances in 'rupture', global markets could face higher volatilitypremium

US President Donald Trump

Trump drops tariff threats over Greenland after Nato agrees to Arctic deal

Modi Trump

India yet to decide on joining Trump's proposed Gaza Board of Peace

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury secretary decries Europe's 'anger' over tariff threat

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

India stopped buying Russian oil after Trump's 25% tariff, claims Bessent

 

Russian oil import surge and reversal

Bessent added that before the Ukraine war, Russian crude accounted for just two to three per cent of India’s refinery intake. Following Western sanctions, heavily discounted Russian oil pushed that share into the high teens, boosting refinery margins.
 
However, after Washington’s tariff move, Indian refiners began cutting back Russian supplies and diversifying their crude basket, sourcing more oil from West Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Sharp criticism of Europe

Bessent also criticised European countries, accusing them of indirectly financing Russia’s war effort. He pointed out that while European governments publicly opposed Russian energy, they continued buying refined products made from Russian crude processed in Indian refineries.
 
Calling it an “act of irony and stupidity”, he said Europe was effectively funding the very conflict it claimed to oppose.
 
India, however, has restated its consistent position on energy sourcing, noting that decisions on oil imports are driven by global market conditions and current circumstances.
 

More From This Section

European Union, EU

EU's new GSP curbs impact only 2.7% of India's exports to the bloc: Govtpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

States' gross fiscal deficit topped 3% in FY25 after 3 years: RBI report

Census

How India's 2027 housing Census questionnaire is different from 2011 Censuspremium

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

GSTAT eases appeal scrutiny norms in initial phase to help taxpayerspremium

UNCTAD

FDI inflows to India surged 73% to $47 billion in 2025, says UNCTAD

Topics : US India relations Indo-US relationship Indo-US partnership Trump tariffs India-Russia ties Indian oil import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday