Home / India News / US welcomes India's SHANTI Bill as boost to energy security, nuclear ties

SHANTI stands for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. Parliament passed the legislation last week

India USA

The US has welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill 2025. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

The United States (US) on Monday welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill 2025, and described it as a step that strengthens bilateral energy security cooperation and advances peaceful civil nuclear collaboration.
 
In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, “We welcome India’s new #SHANTIBill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector.” 

What the SHANTI Bill stands for

 
SHANTI stands for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. Parliament passed the legislation last week.
 

The Bill consolidates and modernises India’s nuclear legal framework, while allowing limited private participation under strict regulatory oversight.
 

Opening the nuclear sector to private players

 
Until now, nuclear power plants in India operated largely under public sector control, although joint ventures were permitted in specific cases. The SHANTI Bill changes this structure.
 
Under the new law, eligible companies and joint ventures may construct, own, operate or decommission nuclear power plants or reactors in India, subject to licensing conditions. These licences require mandatory safety authorisation, particularly in relation to radiation exposure.
 
The Bill specifies that licences may be granted to “any department of the Government of India or any institution or authority or corporation established or owned or controlled by such government, any government company, any other company, a joint venture among any of the aforesaid; or any other person expressly permitted by the central government, by notification.”
 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

