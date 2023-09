Weekend Bites: India-Canada-Khalistan, women's Bill, and drugs on drones

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner Fed funds futures trade for December rate hike sees record volume Oil prices increase as Russia fuel export ban stokes supply concerns Punjab's debt rose by Rs 50,000-crore under AAP: Governor seeks details Govt regulations should support MSME sector's entry into private labels Govt bonds' JP Morgan index inclusion to boost rupee, help finance CAD: CEA

India, Canada, and Khalistan are a potent mix. And that is not breaking news.In February 2018,in India. The bonhomie of hugs between him and Prime Minister Modi, and pictures of the Canadian PM, his wife and three children could not overcome the frostiness arising from Trudeau and his party’s support to pro-Khalistan groups in Canada.In his speech at the joint media conference after delegation-level talks, Modi did not mince words. He said those challenging India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity could not be tolerated, and that there could not be any place for those who misused religion for political motives and promoted separatism.This week, things went out of hand.Trudeau’s accusation that the “agents of the government of India” were responsible for the assassination in June this year of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the mutual expulsion of diplomats, and a pause in trade talks earlier this month mark further downward steps in the slide in India-Canada relations. The frosty personal relations were well in evidence at the recent G20 leaders’ summit, where Trudeau skipped the dinner and held talks with Prime Minister Modi only on the sidelines. Oursurmised that Canada's internal politics was harming its relations with India.India on Thursdayin the country.The heightened diplomatic tensionsif the rift widens, although experts believe there may not be an immediate impact. Negotiations for an early harvest trade deal between the two countries were put on hold earlier this month because of “political” reasons.The diplomatic row could disrupt. Masoor is primarily cultivated in Canada and India is a large importer. Here is what is at stake.The, or the 128th Constitution amendment Bill on Thursday, with all 215 members present in the House in favour. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third of all Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats for women, the previous day.The stocks of public-sector banks gained ground on Friday after JP Morgan suggested it wouldstarting June 2024. The rally may be a knee-jerk reaction.said inclusion of Indian government bonds into JP Morgan's benchmark emerging market index would widen investor base, and might lead to the appreciation of the rupee.Holding that economic activity in the July-September quarter is shaping up well, the finance ministry has kept itsunchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, it has cautioned that the monsoon deficit in August could affect crops and the rising crude oil prices need to be watched.The latestand can have significant implications for medium-term growth outcomes. Since savings have declined even in absolute terms, it is possible that households that suffered income setbacks during the pandemic have not fully recovered, and the economic recovery has been primarily led by corporate profits.to get ready to follow the digital data privacy law, while hinting at a breather of up to 12 months for startups, government entities and MSMEs.With the buzz around the women’s reservation Bill, TMS wonderedin the economy. As you seek the answer, you will also learn why Indian OEMs are shying away from the biofuel push, whether the rally in PSU stocks has run out of steam, and what on earth is the ‘Five Eyes alliance’.Are recreational drugs, such as marijuana and ganja, being delivered by drones at well-known university campuses?That could be a flight of fancy, but recreational drugs are growing roots into the lives of students. A young woman who studied at a well-known university in Delhi says she saw her mates growing weed next to their hostel rooms. Some students were known to be specialists in drying the leaves and making them consumable.Of the several students Business Standard spoke to, some say it is the “worst-kept secret” on campuses. Some others say it is not out of line with what you would expect from a bunch of 18 to 22-year-olds. Still others go to great lengths to describe the many different drugs being used — paste to dry powder. A few ‘enlightened’ ones speak about the “efficient yet informal economy and supply chain”.It is not a big shock to know university students are consuming recreational drugs; they have been for decades. But it is a shock to see how glib they are about it.A young man who was on a university campus till last year reports that his friends, under the influence, claim to experience heightened sensory perceptions. Apparently, they feel the world is going around in slow motion and see a path to higher creativity.Little do they know it can be a rapid descent into something else. Read the full storyThis is Suveen signing off. Please send tips, comments, news, or views about anything, from unhappy prime ministers to drones delivering drugs, to suveen.sinha@bsmail.in (Suveen Sinha is Chief Content Editor at Business Standard)