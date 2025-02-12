Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / West Bengal's growth driven by fiscal discipline, says Economic Review

West Bengal's growth driven by fiscal discipline, says Economic Review

The state's own tax revenue collection has risen by more than four times between 2010-11 to 2023-24. On the other hand, capital expenditure has been consistently increasing since 2011-12

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path amid excess capacity, FDI concerns

The fiscal deficit of the state has also shown a steady decrease over the last few years. | Illustration

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Economic Review for 2024-25 presented by the West Bengal government in the assembly on Wednesday said that the state had achieved growth over the years through fiscal discipline.

The review said that in the last 13 years, the West Bengal economy has witnessed tremendous growth.

The size of the economy, measured in terms of nominal gross state domestic product (GSDP) has reached a level of Rs 18,15,010 crore in 2024-25. In the same fiscal, the state economy is estimated to grow by 6.80 per cent in real terms.

According to the review, fiscal health of the state has improved impressively in the last 13 years.

 

The state's own tax revenue collection has risen by more than four times between 2010-11 to 2023-24. On the other hand, capital expenditure has been consistently increasing since 2011-12.

Also Read

West bengal assembly, budget, amit mitra

West Bengal Budget 2025-26: Rs 3.89 trn earmarked to push growth, welfare

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path amid excess capacity, FDI concerns

Rs 3.89 trn Budget for FY26 tabled in Bengal Assembly, DA increased 4%

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

Parents of deceased RG Kar hospital medic meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products

WB govt sets up investment synergy panel to improve ease of doing business

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP's Bengal unit hails Delhi poll results, TMC maintains silence

Also, government spending on agriculture and allied sector, rural development and social welfare schemes has increased enormously, the review said.

On account of effective fiscal consolidation measures, the total debt of the state as a percentage of GSDP has shown a consistent decreasing trend.

Revenue deficit as a percentage of total revenue receipt has reduced from 36.55 per cent in 2010-11 to 12.83 per cent in 2023-24, it said.

The fiscal deficit of the state has also shown a steady decrease over the last few years.

The review also said that the aim of the state government is to ensure a decent standard of living for all people across different sections of the society.

Empowering women has always been a priority for the state government in the last 13 years. Lakshmir Bhandar', a financial assistance scheme for women, is the pioneering project of the state government to provide a basic monthly income to 2.21 crore women in the state.

Over the last 13 years, there has been significant growth in industrial output in West Bengal. The state has become a favourite destination for investors, both foreign and domestic, the review said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit

NCAER paper recommends states to create independent fiscal councils

pipes, natural gas

India's natural gas consumption to rise 60%, imports double by 2030: IEA

Inflation

Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi aims to boost investment ties, secure tariff relief during US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

This is right time to invest in India: PM Modi invites French businesses

Topics : West Bengal West Bengal Budget economic review meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon