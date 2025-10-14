Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's wholesale inflation cools to 0.13% in Sep against 0.52% in Aug

India's wholesale inflation cools to 0.13% in Sep against 0.52% in Aug

September 2025 WPI-based inflation: The positive rate of inflation in September is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacturing of food products

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation cooled to 0.13 per cent in September from 0.52 per cent in August, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.
 
The positive rate of inflation in September was primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products, textiles, and transport equipment.

The prices of food articles and non-food articles dropped by 1.38 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively, while minerals and crude petroleum and natural gas recorded increases of 1.36 per cent and 0.64 per cent. 
 

The fuel and power group, weighted at 13.15 per cent, remained mostly stable, dipping slightly by 0.14 per cent in September. Mineral oils and coal prices fell by 0.54 per cent and 0.15 per cent, whereas electricity costs rose by 1.20 per cent.

Manufactured products, the largest component of the WPI basket, experienced a modest increase of 0.21 per cent in September.
 
Among manufactured items, 10 groups saw price increases, including food products, electrical equipment, textiles, and non-metallic mineral products. Meanwhile, six groups recorded price declines, such as rubber and plastics, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, leather products, and printing and reproduction of recorded media.

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 1.54 per cent in September, from 2.07 per cent in August, making it the lowest year-on-year inflation after June 2017.
 
The headline inflation dipped in September after a slight increase in August that marked the first monthly rise in inflation in 10 months.

Inflation WPI WPI inflation India

Oct 14 2025

