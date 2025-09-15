India's wholesale inflation at 0.52% in August as food prices increase

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation stood at 0.52 per cent in August, from -0.58 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
The positive rate of inflation in August is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other non-metallic mineral products and other transport equipment.
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.07 per cent in August, from 1.61 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.