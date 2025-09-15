Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's wholesale inflation at 0.52% in August as food prices increase

India's wholesale inflation at 0.52% in August as food prices increase

August 2025 WPI-based inflation: The positive rate of inflation in August is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation stood at 0.52 per cent in August, from -0.58 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The positive rate of inflation in August is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other non-metallic mineral products and other transport equipment.
 
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.07 per cent in August, from 1.61 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.
 

Topics : Inflation WPI inflation in August WPI WPI inflation wholesale inflation BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

