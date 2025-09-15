Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Food and manufacturing prices push India's WPI inflation to 0.52% in August

Food and manufacturing prices push India's WPI inflation to 0.52% in August

India's factory gate inflation, measured by the WPI, hit a four-month high of 0.52% in August, led by higher food and manufacturing prices, even as fuel costs declined further

WPI, WPI Inflation

Manufactured products, which carry a weightage of 64 per cent in the index, saw prices rise 2.55 per cent in August. Photo: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Sep 15 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s factory gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to a four-month high of 0.52 per cent in August from a two-year low of -0.58 per cent in July. The uptick was driven by an increase in the prices of food and manufactured products, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
Food articles record reduced deflation
 
Data showed that primary food articles posted a smaller deflation of -3.06 per cent in August, led by higher prices of wheat (4.75 per cent), milk (2.58 per cent) and protein-rich items such as egg, meat and fish (0.06 per cent). Prices of pulses (-14.85 per cent) and vegetables (-14.18 per cent) also rose compared with July but remained in deflation.
 
 
Onion (-50.46 per cent), potato (-44.1 per cent) and fruits (-4.86 per cent) slipped into deeper deflation during the month.
 
Manufacturing prices gain momentum

Manufactured products, which carry a weightage of 64 per cent in the index, saw prices rise 2.55 per cent in August. The increase was led by manufactured food products (7.15 per cent), vegetable and animal oils (22.9 per cent), tobacco (2.22 per cent), textiles (1.4 per cent), cement, lime and plaster (4.23 per cent) and semi-finished steel (1.31 per cent).
 
In contrast, the prices of manufactured beverages (1.19 per cent), apparel (1.96 per cent), leather (2.4 per cent), wood products (0.33 per cent) and paper products (0 per cent) slowed during the month.
 
Fuel and power remain in deflation
 
Fuel and power prices declined further (-3.2 per cent) in August as weak global commodity prices, especially of mineral oils, drove down petrol and high-speed diesel for the 15th and 28th straight months, respectively. Cooking gas prices also fell (-1.22 per cent) for the first time in four months.
 
Economists expect further uptick
 
Rahul Agrawal, senior economist at ICRA Ratings, said the WPI reverted to inflation in August after two months of contraction, aided by an unfavourable base effect. The increase was broad-based, with food items accounting for 73 of the 110 basis points (bps) rise in the headline WPI, followed by 27 bps contributed by core WPI, which rose to a five-month high of 1.6 per cent.
 
“ICRA expects the headline WPI to rise further to a six-month high of 0.9 per cent in September, led by higher year-on-year prints for global crude oil and commodity prices, as well as the depreciation in the USD/INR pair,” he said.
 
Agrawal added that while expectations of a more favourable consumer price index (CPI) inflation trajectory after the goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation may open up space for a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stronger-than-expected GDP growth in Q1 FY26 and likely growth momentum in H2 would result in a status quo at the October 2025 review meeting.
 
Retail inflation also rises
 
The rise in WPI inflation comes days after data showed that India’s retail inflation increased to 2.07 per cent in August from an eight-year low of 1.61 per cent in July, aided by a low base effect and reduced food price deflation.   

Topics : WPI WPI inflation India WPI inflation food prices manufacturing

Sep 15 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

