Will foster blue economy, attract capital to propel maritime industry: Govt

The Union Minister was addressing a press briefing ahead of the most awaited maritime event 'Global Maritime India Summit- 2023' of the nation

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the government's vision is to foster a blue economy, promoting the development of green ports, sustainable infrastructure, cruise tourism and attracting global investments to propel the maritime industry forward.
The Union Minister was addressing a press briefing ahead of the most awaited maritime event 'Global Maritime India Summit- 2023' of the nation.
Sonowal said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of One Earth One Family One Future, each session of GMIS-2023 has been designed to deliberate upon pressing global maritime issues".
"GMIS 2023 is aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and captures a wide range of opportunities for Public-Private Partnerships, with investment opportunities of Rs 10 lakh crore already identified across the sector with the potential to generate more than 15 lakh job opportunities," Sonowal added.
Sonowal further said, "Our vision is to foster a blue economy, promoting the development of green ports, sustainable infrastructure, cruise tourism and attracting global investments to propel the maritime industry forward."
It is to be noted that the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is going to be much bigger and more inclusive than the previous two summits organized in 2016 and 2021 in terms of scale and participation.

GMIS 2023 is expected to draw participation from more than 70 countries. A cadre of senior ministers from the UAE, South Africa, Armenia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Madagascar will be attending.
The summit is poised to host over 250 national and international speakers and CEOs, in addition to conducting more than 20 thematic sessions, including 7 international roundtables and 13+ sectoral and state discussions. Discussions are planned on regional cooperation in BIMSTEC countries, Chabahar and INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor), Africa, Indo-Pacific, Europe and the newly launched IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).
TK Ramachandran, IAS Secretary, MoPSW while emphasizing the importance of organizing the event said, 'GMIS offers a wide canvas for Public-Private Partnerships in diverse maritime sectors such as ports, shipbuilding, waterways, and maritime education. The summit has identified several focus areas, including Ports of the Future, Decarbonisation, Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport (IWT), Shipbuilding, Repair and Recycling, Finance, Insurance and Arbitration, Innovation and Technology, Maritime Safety and Security, and Maritime Tourism.
The ministry's biggest maritime event is scheduled from October 17 to 19 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal maritime sector Indian Economy

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

