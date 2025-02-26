Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Worst over for India's economy, Q3 GDP growth seen at 6.2%: Deutsche Bank

Worst over for India's economy, Q3 GDP growth seen at 6.2%: Deutsche Bank

GDP growth, which had slipped to a seven-quarter-low of 5.4 per cent in the September quarter leading to a lot of concerns over the economy's strength, is likely to rise to 6.2 per cent in Dec quarter

GDP

The brokerage added that its leading indicator derived from 65 high-frequency indicators is also pointing towards a 6.2 per cent growth. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The worst seems to be over for the Indian economy's growth trajectory, a German brokerage said on Thursday.

GDP growth, which had slipped to a seven-quarter-low of 5.4 per cent in the September quarter leading to a lot of concerns over the economy's strength, is likely to rise to 6.2 per cent in the December quarter, the report by Deutsche Bank said.  ALSO READ: World Bank bullish on India, reaffirms confidence in its economic potential

"We think the worst is over as far as India's growth trajectory is concerned but, even with the improvement of momentum, overall GDP growth is likely to remain below the potential growth rate of 7 per cent in FY26," the bank's analysts said.

 

In the report which comes a day ahead of the release of official data on economic performance, the analysts also said that we have to be cautious about the forecasts as there can also be a revision in previous years' data.

The brokerage added that its leading indicator derived from 65 high-frequency indicators is also pointing towards a 6.2 per cent growth.

Also Read

economy

India's GDP growth likely rebounded to 6.3% in Q3 on govt spending: Survey

viksit bharat

'India to become high-income nation by 2047 on back of services sector'

GDP

India's GDP growth rate to slow to 6.4% in 2025: Moody's Analytics

GDP growth

GDP growth during current fiscal estimated to be 6.3%: SBI research

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India fastest growing economy, inflation under control, says Vaishnaw

The Reserve Bank is likely to deliver another rate cut of 25 basis points at the upcoming review of the monetary policy in April to help growth.

Minutes of the last policy reveal that all the members on the six-member monetary policy panel feel that rates remained at restrictive levels, it said. After the April rate cut, RBI will focus more on the liquidity measures to ensure transmission of the 0.50 per cent repo rate cut to the real economy, it said, adding that more cuts are unlikely in the current cycle.

The central bank is already cognizant about the liquidity needs, and the recent USD 10 billion swap announcement is "encouraging", it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

direct tax rupees fund

CBDT amends norms, mandates detailed income disclosures for business trusts

World Bank

World Bank bullish on India, reaffirms confidence in its economic potential

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India eyes higher ethanol blending target, boosts focus on green hydrogen

MGNREGA

MGNREGS, PMAY-G account for 75% of rural development dept's budget: Report

electronics manufacturing services

Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 70K cr investment in electronics, data centres

Topics : India GDP growth India economy India Economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon