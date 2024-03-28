Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results to be released soon

The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) exam results soon. When announced, students who took the class 10 Matric exams can access the results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board secretary has stated that the results may be declared on March 31.

According to reports, the BSEB class 10 results will be announced this month. However, the Bihar Board is yet to put out an official announcement with respect to the timing and date of the result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Marking scheme

The students are expected to achieve at least 33 per cent in every subject and 150 marks altogether in order to pass the examination.

The results and names of the toppers will be announced upon the arrival of the result declaration at a press conference facilitated by BSEB and attended by the state minister of education. The Bihar Board matriculation test this year is said to have been taken by around 16 lakh students.

Bihar 10th Matric Result 2024: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Visit the message box of your phone and type BIHAR 10 Roll Number.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: The result will be showcased via SMS.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to check

Step 1. To view Bihar Board class 10 results 2024, visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the Bihar 10th Result 2024 link.

Step 3: In the next window, log in with the BSEB roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Applicants will be able to download online the Bihar Board class 10 scorecard 2024.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: Overview

The Bihar Board 10th exam was held from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The Bihar Board Matric topper verification is supposed to start on March 27, and the board intends to publish additional information regarding this situation soon.

In accordance with its yearly practice, the Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) first declared the Class 12th or Intermediate results prior to announcing the class tenth results. This year, the BSEB declared the 12th results on March 23, with a sum of 12,91,684 students showing up for the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations.