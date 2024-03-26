Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh such incident this year

A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from UP passed away by suicide in Kota. The 20-year-old has been living in Kota for the last one year and studying in a coaching centre

Suicide

Representative image of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota. The student identified as Uruj was a resident of the Samdhan village of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, an official said. The 20-year-old has been living in Kota for the last one year preparing for the medical entrance exam from a coaching institute. This is the seventh such incident this year. 

The NEET (UG) exam will take place on May 5 and the incident took place in the Vigyan Nagar police station area. Police have registered a case in this connection. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The news came out when the family of the student tried to connect with him repeatedly on Tuesday, but he did not respond. Thereafter, they called one of his friends in the Jawahar Nagar area who rushed to the building and informed the owner that he was not taking calls. 

One of the guards was in the student's room and after he did not respond, they called the police immediately. The police reached the building and broke the door. The police saw that Uruj's body was hanging from the fan. Vigyan Nagar police official mentioned that the student scored average marks in his students. 

Last year, around 28 students died due to suicide in Kota and in 2022, 15 students passed away by suicide.

Earlier, a group of coaching institute directors met the Kota district collector seeking clarification on state government-issued guidelines regarding running the centres. As per the memorandum, the competent authority for the registration of the coaching institute is not mentioned in the guidelines. 

The directors also mentioned that online registration is compulsory but the coaching institutes and students be taken into account to frame guidelines to protect the rights of both students and institutes. 

In a different incident, a 17-year-old student also tried to commit suicide in Nayapura police station are, for not performing well in the board exam. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Also Read

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

Another IIT aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case so far in 2024

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

NTA releases admit card for JEE Mains 2024 B Tech/BE Paper 1: Details here

JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota; sixth incident in 2024

UPSC Prelims 2024: Civil service exams postponed due to general elections

CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline ends today at exams.nta.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric result to be announced soon

NIT Raipur to set up advanced semiconductor chip research centre on campus

New syllabus for grades 3-6 from 2024-25, no change for other classes: CBSE


The student lives in the Khand Gaondi area, but originally he came from Baran district's Anta tehsil. As per police, he appeared for class 12th board exams and couldn't perform as per expectations.  He attempted suicide and was admitted to the hospital last night. According to police, his condition is stable now. 
Topics : NEET UG NEET JEE Student suicides

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon