Bristol opens first campus in Mumbai as foreign universities expand

The University of Bristol on Friday opened its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, its first international campus, as overseas universities expand their physical presence in India following regulatory changes that allow foreign institutions to set up campuses in the country.

The campus, located in Powai opposite the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will offer programmes including finance and data science and facilitate research and industry collaborations. Students will also have opportunities to participate in global mobility programmes, including spending part of their studies at the university’s UK campus.

The launch comes as foreign universities expand their presence in India following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s push for greater internationalisation of higher education. Bristol is the fifth foreign university to have an operational campus in India, joining Deakin University, the University of Wollongong, the University of Southampton and UNSW Sydney.

The expansion follows UGC regulations notified in 2023 that created a framework for foreign higher education institutions to establish campuses in India, subject to approval and conditions in areas including admissions, fees and academic standards. The government subsequently granted approvals to several overseas universities to set up campuses in the country.

Four students from Maharashtra have received full tuition fee waivers under the University of Bristol–Government of Maharashtra Scholarship. The scholarship also includes internship opportunities at the Chief Minister’s Office.

The inaugural cohort began its academic programme with a three-week pre-semester programme called the Bristol Global Futures Lab, which included industry-led sessions and experiential learning. The university has partnered with IIT Bombay, with the institutions expected to collaborate on research and teaching.

“Undergraduate students will also have access to the University’s Global Mobility opportunities, enabling selected students to undertake part of their studies at the University’s UK campus. The programme will provide international academic exposure and opportunities to build cross-cultural and professional networks, further connecting the Mumbai campus with Bristol’s global community,” Bristol said in a statement.

The University of Bristol was founded in 1876 and is marking its 150th anniversary this year. It is ranked 51st in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and among the top 10 universities in the UK. The Mumbai campus is its first overseas campus. The university has existing academic and research links with Indian institutions, including IIT Bombay.

“By bringing Bristol’s research excellence and strengths across finance, technology, creativity and enterprise closer to students in India, the campus will expand access to globally recognised education, strengthen connections with industry and research, and equip learners with the skills and international perspectives needed for the future,” Alison Barrett MBE, country director for India at the British Council, said.