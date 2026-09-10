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UPSC ESE 2026 Interview schedule out: Check personality test dates and more

The Union Public Service Commission has released the ESE 2026 interview schedule for candidates shortlisted for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 Personality Test

UPSC ESE 2026

UPSC ESE 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has formally announced the ESE 2026 interview dates. The Commission has released the Personality Test schedule for 1,336 candidates shortlisted after the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 results were declared on July 24, 2026.
 
The interviews will be held from September 21, 2026, at the UPSC Examination Hall, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates who cleared the written Stage-II examination must check their allotted date, reporting time and session (morning or afternoon).

UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2026

Each candidate's roll number, date, and session are listed in the comprehensive schedule. Candidates should thoroughly review their personal information.
 
 
The personality tests will take place on the following dates in accordance with the schedule:
 
·        September: 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25

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·        October: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30
 
·        Forenoon session: Reporting time at 9 am
 
·        Afternoon session: Reporting time at 1 pm.

How to download the UPSC ESE e-Summon Letter 2026?

·        Visit the official portal at upsconline.nic.in.
 
·        Click on the link "e-Summon Cards for Various Examinations of UPSC".
 
·        Choose Engineering Services Examination 2026 Personality Test.
 
·        Log in using your 7-digit Roll Number and Date of Birth (or Registration ID).
 
·        Verify your details, download the PDF, and take at least 3 printouts for verification. 

Mandatory documents for IES Interview Schedule 2026

·        During the IES Interview Schedule 2026 screening, candidates must present original documents in addition to self-attested photocopies to avoid rejection at the verification stage.
 
·        Age & Name Proof: Matriculation/Secondary School Leaving Certificate (10th standard).
 
·        Educational Qualification: Original B.E. / B.Tech degree or provisional degree certificate with mark sheets for all semesters.
 
·        Category Certificate: Valid SC, ST, OBC, or EWS certificate by a competent authority in the prescribed Central Government format.
 
·        PwBD Certificate: Benchmark Disability Certificate, if applicable.
 
·        Photo ID: Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License).
 
·        Detailed Application Form (DAF): Printout of the submitted DAF module along with uploaded document receipts.
 
·        NOC / Experience Proof: No Objection Certificate (NOC) for those currently employed in Government, PSU, or Autonomous bodies. 

More about the IES Interview 2026

The Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 was held on June 21, 2026, in two shifts. The first shift ran from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

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Topics : UPSC engineering entrance test

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 11:21 AM IST