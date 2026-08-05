Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFSGold Price Today
Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon at cbse.gov.in, know more

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon at cbse.gov.in, know more

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is expected to be out either in the 1st or 2nd week of Aug 2026. Once released, candidates can check and download the marksheet on the official website

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results in the first or second week of August 2026 on the official board's website. Once released, candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to view the result.
 
No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result is provided by the board yet. CBSE held the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. Candidates can check their results with their login credentials.

CBSE Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026

CBSE board declared the Class 12 results on May 13, 2026. As per the board, an overall pass percentage of 85.20% was recorded for Class 12 students. Given below are the the key statistics of the Class 12 CBSE results:
 
 
·        Registered candidates: 17, 80,365
 
·        Appeared candidates: 17, 68,968

Also Read

CBSE issues guidelines for Class 12 supplementary practical exams 2026

CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams from July 29; check guidelines

CBSE Class 12th Admit Cards 2026

CBSE Class 12 Admit Cards 2026 out for Supplementary exams; how to download

CBSE says 'No Board Exam' for Class 9 third language

CBSE R3 framework explained: No Board exam for Class 9 third language

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Application process begins; dates revised

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check

 
·        Passed candidates: 15, 07,109
 
·        Girls pass percentage: 88.86%
 
·        Boys pass percentage: 82.13%
 
·        Transgender pass percentage: 100%.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

Students need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. Candidates can login with the below details:
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Admit card number
 
·        Date of birth
 

How to check and download CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

·        Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in
 
·        Press on the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2026.
 
·        Fill in your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID as printed on your admit card.
 
·        Click the Submit button to check your marks and pass status on the screen.
 
·        Download and save or print a copy for your later college admissions.

Details Mentioned on CBSE Supplementary Result 2026

CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be out anytime soon now. The marksheets will include the below details
 
·        Candidate name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Name of exam
 
·        Class
 
·        Stream
 
·        Subject
 
·        Marks
 
·        Grade
 

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: What to do after the result?

Subject to the admission schedules of the institutions, students who pass the supplementary exam are eligible for admission to colleges and universities.

More From This Section

UPSSSC exam calendar 2026

UPSSSC exam calendar 2026: Check recruitment exam, PET and interview

Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed till August 12

Kanwar Yatra: Ghaziabad orders closure of schools, colleges till August 12

Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025

SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025 released; here's how to check result

UGC

UGC to accept NSPG, Ishan Uday scholarship program applications on NSP soon

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE Class 12 Result CBSE result

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:44 AM IST