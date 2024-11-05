Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Meesho under fire for selling t-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's image

Meesho under fire for selling t-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's image

A social media post was shared by filmmaker Alishan Jafri, who pointed out a series of t-shirts being sold on the company's platform, featuring Lawrence Bishnoi's images

Meesho

The issue has raised concerns about the potential impact of such products on younger audiences.

Nisha Anand
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce platform Meesho has come under fire for allegedly selling t-shirts featuring the name and image of Lawrence Bishnoi, a Punjab-based criminal with alleged ties to gang violence. The incident came to light after a social media post highlighting the issue went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting criticism of the platform for “glorifying violence.”
 
The post was first shared by filmmaker Alishan Jafri, who pointed out a series of t-shirts being sold on Meesho’s platform, featuring Bishnoi’s images. Jafri’s posts indicated that some of the t-shirts were also available in children's sizes, raising concerns about the potential impact of such products on younger audiences.
 
 
Following the incident, when Business Standard visited Meesho’s website, the relevant keywords did not yield any results, suggesting that the platform may have removed the items. However, a Google search led to a Meesho page where the product was marked as "out of stock."
 
On the incident, a Meesho spokesperson said: "We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users."

Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement in Baba Siddique’s murder

Bishnoi recently made headlines when his name was linked to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Bishnoi, currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail, is believed to be operating a pan-India gang network with more than 700 members. The gang is alleged to be involved in extortion, contract killings, and other crimes.

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T to acquire 21% stake in AI cloud firm E2E Networks in Rs 1,327 cr deal

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Financial Services acquires Genisys Group, expands global footprint

Suzuki

Suzuki's battery EV model 'e-Vitara' to hit market in 2025: Things to know

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki eyes 850,000 export mark after historic high in October

Noel Tata

Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board, first to hold dual positions since 2011

 
In mid-October, Bishnoi’s name also surfaced amid India-Canada diplomatic tensions, with top Canadian police officials citing the gang’s alleged links with agents of the Indian government.
 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of using diplomatic channels to allegedly target Canada-based Khalistan supporters through organised crime networks, and Bishnoi’s gang was reportedly mentioned in these allegations.
 
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Wikipedia

Centre issues notice to Wikipedia over 'bias and inaccuracies' concerns

IPO

Apollo Green Energy prepares for IPO, eyes Rs 10,000 cr portfolio by 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

US Election 2024: The fate of Trump's legal cases if he wins or losses

QubeHealth

QubeHealth secures funding for Pre-Series-A, eyes Rs 270 crore valuation

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

Topics : BS Web Reports Meesho India ecommerce market Indian ecommerce Canada Baba Siddique

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon