Govt plans computer-based NEET paper amid exam malpractice concerns

NEET exam will become a computer-based test from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a press address.

“Despite implementing all recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee, there has been some breach in chain of command and we admit that. We take responsibility to resolve this. CBI is investigating to identify the breach,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan added that this is a long-term battle against the education mafia and the Centre will ensure zero tolerance towards malpractices by such anti-social elements.

Pradhan also said the duration of the examination for the retest will be increased by 15 minutes and that admit cards will be issued by June 14.

The decisions come after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday night at the Education Minister’s residence, according to sources.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on the upcoming NEET examination and was attended by senior officials, including the secretaries of higher and school education, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman, and commissioners of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).