Telangana schools to remain closed today due to Shab-e-Meraj; details here

The government of Telangana has made February 8 a holiday. On the event of the Shab-e-Meraj celebration of Muslims, schools will stay shut in the state. In the school holiday calendar declared by the government, February 8 has been announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Meraj to be an auspicious day. On that day, mosques are illuminated with lamps. The Muslims stay awake the entire night and pray. With February 8 (Thursday) declared a general holiday, government offices and schools will remain closed for the day.

What is Shab-e-Meraj?

Shab-e-Meraj, also called Isra and Mi'raj, is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab. It commemorates the night when Allah (God) took the Prophet Muhammad to Jerusalem and later heaven.

Shab-e-Meraj holds significant importance for all Muslims. In Islam, it is believed that Prophet Muhammad carried out a journey to the heavens on this holy night. Angel Jibrael came to the Prophet while he rested in the Kabah, cleaned his heart and stomach with Zam, and afterward took him to Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem, as per Islamic beliefs.

From that point, the Prophet ascended through the heavens, meeting different prophets and seeing divine disclosures, until he arrived at the highest point, known as the Sidrat al-Muntaha, or the Lote Tree of the Utmost Boundary, where he spoke straightforwardly with Allah, according to Islamic philosophy. During this night, the commitment of five daily prayers for all Muslims was founded.

Telangana Holidays

• Telangana's official calendar has assigned February 14 as Sri Panchami and February 26 as Shab-e-Barat, both as optional occasions.

• March 8 is Maha Shivaratri, March 25 is Holi, and March 29 is Good Friday. There are three general holidays next month.

• On March 31, the government announced Shahadat HZT Ali (R.A.) as an optional occasion.