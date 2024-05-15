TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana TET admit card to be announced soon

The Department of School Education, Telangana, will announce the admit card for the state Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET hall ticket 2024 today, May 15. Once out, students can download their hall tickets from the official site at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The TS TET 2024 will be held from May 20 to June 2 in two shifts (Paper 1 and Paper 2), from 9 am to 11:30 am, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper 1 is for the people who need to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for those who need to teach Classes 6 to 8. Those keen on teaching Classes 1 to 8 should accept both the exams. To pass the TS TET 2024 students having a place with the general category should get 60% or more. Beforehand, the TS TET was only valid for seven years, but now it has been extended to a lifetime.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

Step 2: Press on TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the candidate ID, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press on ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download TSTET 2024 Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for the exam day.

TS TET 2024: Exam details

The TS TET test will happen from May 20 to June 2 this year in two shifts for every paper, that is to say, Paper 1, from 9 am to 11:30 am for applicants seeking to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2, from 2 PM to 4:30 PM is for those meaning to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Applicants keen on showing Classes 1 to 8 should accept both the tests. It is worth-focusing on that the validity of TS TET has been extended out from seven years to a lifetime.

Telangana TET 2024: Passing marks

In the TS TET 2024 exams, applicants from the General category should get at least 60% to pass. But, applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other differently-abled categories are expected to accomplish at least 40% marks for passing. In the meantime, applicants from Other Backward Classes (OBC) should get at least 50% marks to qualify.