IIT-Madras places over 80% of BTech/Dual Degree students, 75% from Masters

Indian Institute of Technology Madras said that it has placed more than 80 per cent of Bachelor of Technology/Dual Degree students and more than 75 per cent of Master’s students this year.

During the year 2023-24, Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted.

In the last two years, 90 per cent of IIT Madras Bachelor of Technology and Dual-Degree graduates found career opportunities by the time of their convocation. With more than two months left for the 2024 convocation, IIT Madras is on track again this year to hit this milestone, said the institute in a press release.

This year, the median and average salary is Rs 19.6 lakh and Rs 22 lakh respectively.

Companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries made 44 international offers. Further, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement.





ALSO READ: IIT-IIM graduates act as big talent pool: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong Of the placed students, 43 per cent are in the core sector, followed by 20 per cent in software, and less than 10 per cent each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “I am happy to see that past year trends are continuing this year in placements. So, parents need not worry about the career path of their children at IIT Madras. While job placements are an important career path to take, we would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech start-ups next year.”

Regarding the placement of PhD research scholars, unlike a coursework-based study, the PhD program is a non-time bound program, and thus their placement timeline may not match with course-based programs. Many PhD students complete their PhD thesis Defence very close to the convocation. Many of them get placed within a few months after the convocation, said the institute.

A majority of the PhD students prefer post-doctoral or faculty positions. In addition, the PhD graduates being specialized in certain core domains, their placement would involve customized connections to specific companies.

Further, Professor Satyanarayana Gummadi, Dean (Students) at IIT Madras, said, “The Career Pathway Centre at IIT Madras helps students explore all career pathways and identifies varied employment opportunities. I am happy to see that despite a tough year, our students are in demand.”