CUET PG 2026: NTA issues city intimation slips for Mar 8, 9, 10 exams

CUET PG 2026: NTA issues city intimation slips for Mar 8, 9, 10 exams

NTA has announced the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip for exams on March 8, 9, and 10. Candidates can log in at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ with their application number and password

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
The CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip for the exams set for March 8, 9, and 10 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). By entering their application number and password at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, candidates can view the slip that details their examination city.
 
The computer-based PG exam 2026 will be administered by the Agency at certain locations across the country on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27. The entrance exam is the first step for applicants to postgraduate programs at participating universities.

How to download the CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

·        Go to the NTA CUET PG website at exams.nta.nic.in
 
 
·        Press on "Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City of CUET (PG)-2026 examination, to the Applicants scheduled to show up on 08, 09 & 10 March 2026" link
 
·        Read the notice carefully. Then, proceed to the Candidate activity segment

·        Press on the “Advance City Intimation for CUET (PG)- 2026 scheduled to be held on (06, 07, 08, 09 and 10 March 2026)”
 
·        Provide details such as CUET 2026 application number, password, security pin, and press submit
 
·        Your exam city details will display on the screen. 

What to do next after the release of the CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Your admit card will be released as soon as you have your CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip. The city slip is not a hall pass and cannot be used to enter the exam location; it is merely prior information to assist you with travel planning.
 
The official CUET PG Admit Card is normally released by the NTA three to four days before the date of your particular exam. The provisional answer keys will be made available by NTA around a week after the exams end, allowing candidates to contest answers.
 
In May 2026, the final scores and scorecards are anticipated to be released. Following the results, a separate counselling process for seat allocation will be conducted by each participating university. 

More about the CUET PG 2026 exams

In India, admission to a variety of postgraduate programs (such as MA, MSc, MCom, and MBA) at central, state, deemed, and private universities is determined by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG.
 
For 4,11,366 distinct registered candidates applying in 157 disciplines, the CUET PG 2026 will be held across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each. Up to four test papers or subjects could be selected by candidates.
 
With a few exceptions, the CUET PG 2026 question paper will be available in both Hindi and English (bilingual). Only English will be used for the 41 language papers required for MTech or higher sciences. Except for Hindu Studies (in Hindi and English) and the Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana (trilingual in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English), Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

