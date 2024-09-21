BJP wants to weaken unity, divide India, deceive public: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday reacted to Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Jammu and Kashmir earlier, claiming that the BJP wants to weaken national unity and is attempting to bolster its position by misleading the public. Speaking to ANI, the NC Chief said, "When they point one finger towards us, three fingers are raised towards them. These (BJP) are the biggest looters. They have ruined the country. They have tried to divide the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. They do not want to keep India united, they want to divide India." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"They say they are strengthening India? They want to strengthen their position by deceiving the public," said Farooq Abdullah.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance of attempting to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir by seeking the release of separatists and terrorist sympathisers.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections earlier, Shah said, "Three families have looted J & K. Terror will be back if NC and Congress come to power. Jammu has to decide their fate. If the BJP comes to power, we won't allow terror to raise its head, asserting that talks with Pakistan will not resume until peace is restored."

At another rally in Mendhar Amit Shah said that the grip of the Abdullah, Mufti, and Nehru-Gandhi families on the region has been broken. The youth in this region now hold laptops, instead of stones.

"This election is about ending the rule of three families. For 75 years, the Abdullah, Gandhi, Nehru, and Mufti families have ruled. Until now, they had crushed democracy under their feet. After Modi ji came, he held Gram Panchayat and Tehsil Panchayat elections, and today 30,000 youth in Jammu and Kashmir are on the path of democracy. In the coming days, these youths will emerge as MLAs, MPs, and even CMs," he said.

Targeting the Congress and National Conference and the PDP's manifesto, which promises to restore Article 370 and bring back statehood in Jammu-Kashmir, Shah said, "This election is going to end the rule of three families in Jammu and Kashmir: the Abdullah family, the Mufti family, and the Nehru-Gandhi family. These three families had stopped democracy here. If Modi ji's government had not come in 2014, then panchayat, block and district elections would not have taken place."

"Abdullah, Mufti and the Nehru-Gandhi family have spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir from the 90s till now. Today, the BJP government led by Shri Narendra Modi has ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The youth here have been given laptops instead of stones," he added.

The Congress and the National Conference are fighting the polls in alliance. The PDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and People's Conference, to name a few, are other parties in the fray for 90 Assembly seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.