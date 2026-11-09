UP Assistant Professor admit card 2026: Check release date and exam details

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city information slip for the Assistant Professor examination for the year 2026, intended for those participating in the recruitment exam as mentioned in Advertisement No. 04/2026.

The examinations by UPESSC are scheduled for November 19 and 20, 2026, occurring in two shifts on each day. The exam locations are Agra, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The commission is set to issue the admit cards on November 15, 2026. Candidates who have completed their registration for the test can now access their designated exam city on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

UP Assistant professor City Slip 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the UP Assistant Professor Exam City Slip link available.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, fill in the login credentials such as OTR ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the details and the city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: Download the exam slip and save it for later use.

How to download the UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Open the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 section.

Click on the UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 download link.

Fill in the required registered login credentials.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check key dates Review all examinations and personal details carefully.

UP Assistant Professor 2026 Exam Day Guidelines and Required Documents

Candidates are required to bring a hard copy of the UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 as well as a legitimate original photo identification to the exam venue. It is essential for candidates to arrive ahead of the appointed reporting time and to follow the exam day guidelines meticulously.

Should there be any discrepancy or error present on the admit card, candidates must reach out to UPESSC via its official communication methods without delay to address the issue before the exam. Ensure you download and print a copy for use on the day of the examination. Information to check on the hall ticket includes:

Candidate's name and roll number or registration number

Photograph and signature

Subject and examination details

Examination date, shift, and reporting time

Examination centre name and exact address.

UP Assistant Professor Exam 2026: What's next?

ALSO READ: WB HS 3rd Semester Final Answer Key 2027 PDF released, check details Now that the city slip has been provided, the next phase in the examination process is the distribution of the admit card. The admit card serves as a permit to access the examination venue. It will be available several days prior to the exam date, and without the hall ticket, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

The admit card includes crucial information such as the candidate's name, examination date, location address, and more. A total of 1,936 job openings have been announced in non-government supported co-educational colleges as well as women’s colleges throughout the state.