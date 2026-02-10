Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICMAI to declare CMA December 2025 inter, final result tomorrow, Feb 11

ICMAI to declare CMA December 2025 inter, final result tomorrow, Feb 11

ICMAI will announce the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) December session results for intermediate and final exams by Feb 11, 2026, at ICMAI's online portal

ICMAI CMA December inter, final exam result 2025

ICMAI CMA December inter, final exam result 2025. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be releasing the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Session results tomorrow, February 11, 2026.
 
As per the official timetable released earlier, the “date of publication of result: Inter & Final examination — latest by 11th February, 2026”. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their results from ICMAI’s official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA December inter, final exams 2025

The official schedule states that the CMA Inter and Final exams were administered by ICMAI during December 10–17, 2025. The results of the December 13 foundation exam were made public on January 8, 2026.
 
 
Candidates must receive 40% in each subject and 50% overall to meet the CMA Inter and final passing requirements. Candidates are currently anticipating the announcement of the CMA Inter and Final results with great anticipation.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Result: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

Step 2: Press on CMA Result
 
Step 3: Press on the December 2025 Inter and Final Result link
 
Step 4: Log in with the Identification number
 
Step 5: Download the scorecard for later reference.

Details mentioned on the CMA December 2025 Scorecard

·        Candidate name
 
·        Candidate photograph and signature
 
·        Name of exam
 
·        Percentile
 
·        Subject-wise score
 
·        Total score
 
·        Qualifying status.

What is next after the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final Result?

Candidates who clear the CMA intermediate examination can enrol for the CMA Final course. Those who pass the CMA Final examination and complete the mandatory three years of practical training — including a 15-month internship — can apply for associate membership of ICMAI and use the “CMA” designation.
 
Candidates dissatisfied with their marks may apply for verification of answer books within 30 days of result declaration by paying ₹250 per paper. Photocopies of answer sheets can also be requested within 21 days for ₹500 per paper.
 
Candidates who do not qualify can register for the next examination cycle scheduled for June 2026. The application process typically closes in early April.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

