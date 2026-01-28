CUET PG 2026 application correction window opens at exams.nta.nic.in

The application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 opened on January 28, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who have successfully registered and paid the application fee can edit their forms till 11.50 pm on January 30, 2026. The correction window was earlier scheduled from January 18 to January 20, but was later revised by the agency. The CUET PG 2026 examination is set to be conducted between March 13 and April 1, 2026.

Through CUET PG 2026, graduates can seek admission to postgraduate programmes across participating central and other universities, including courses such as MBA, MTech, MA, MSc, and more.

CUET PG 2026 application correction: How to edit details?

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on the Sign In tab or the application correction link

Log in using your application number and password

Make the required changes in the CUET PG 2026 application form

Save the corrections and download a copy of the updated form for future reference

What can be edited during the CUET PG 2026 correction window?

After completing the application process, candidates are allowed to modify select fields during the correction window. Aadhaar-based applicants can also change their identity type to other available options.

As per the official notification, candidates can edit:

Exam city preferences (based on current or permanent address)

Gender

Date of birth

Category and sub-category

Test paper code

Applicants are advised to carefully review CUET PG 2026 eligibility criteria — including nationality, age limit and course-specific requirements — before making any changes.

Details that cannot be edited in the CUET PG 2026 correction window?

Candidates should note that not all fields are editable. The following details cannot be changed:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Photograph