JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window ends today on website

Today, February 6, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window will close, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). On February 4, 2026, the response sheets and temporary answer key were released.

Up to 11:50 PM, students can object to the answer key. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, has the BE/BTech answer key. The final answer key and results will be made public when the objections have been reviewed. The results for the JEE Main session are slated to be declared on February 12.

About the JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window

The official notice says that, “The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 06 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No challenge will be accepted after 06 February 2026 (11:50 PM)".

ALSO READ: GATE 2026: Exams to held from tomorrow, check last-minute guidelines, tips Individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges will not be sent to candidates. To contest the answer key, candidates must pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 per question, which can be made using net banking or a debit or credit card. After the deadline, no objections will be entertained.

How to raise the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key?

Step 1. Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Press on the link for “JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 – Answer Key and Response Sheet".

Step 3. Log in using your JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number

Step 4. Check and download your response sheet and provisional answer key.

Step 5. Press on the ‘Candidate Portal’ link to access the objection page.

Step 6. After logging in, go to the section for challenging the answer key.

Step 7. Choose the specific question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 8. Upload supporting documents or an explanation for your objection.

Step 9. Pay the essential fee per question, if applicable.

How to calculate marks using the JEE Mains answer key 2026?

· Candidates can use the provisional JEE Mains answer key to calculate their scores before result is declared.

· Download JEE Main 2026 answer key and response sheet.

· Correct answers must be compared to the individual response.

· Every right answer will be given four marks. One mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

· Total marks of right answers must be subtracted from total marks of wrong answers.

Details mentioned in the JEE Main Response Sheet 2026

· Application number

· Candidate name

· Roll number

· Option Id

· Status - Answer/unanswered

· Test date

· Test time

· Subjects

· Section

· Question

· Question type

· Question ID

· Options

· Chosen option - Response of the candidate.