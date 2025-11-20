Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session to be out soon: Here's how to check

ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session to be out soon: Here's how to check

The CSEET Nov 2025 result will be declared today at the official website. Candidates can download by entering their login details. CSEET exam was held online on Nov 08 and 10, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

The November 2025 CSEET results will be released today at 2:00 PM on icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The scorecard PDF will be available online for candidates who took the CSEET exam on November 8 and 10, 2025. 
 
By 4 PM, the ICSI CSEET pass percentage for November 2025 will be revealed. The candidate needs to go to icsi.edu, the official website, in order to download the scorecard. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate to download the CSEET result. 

How to download CSEET November 2025 results?

Step 1: Go to the ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu. 
 
Step 2: Press on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link on the homepage or Latest News section. 
Step 3: Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page.

Step 4: The CSEET scorecard PDF will display on the screen, and view all details carefully. 
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use. 

More about CSEET November 2025 results

The official CSEET November 2025 scorecard download link will be available on icsi.edu's main page. Candidates should check their scores as soon as the link is online to make sure all information, including sectional performance, overall marks, and qualifying status, is accurately displayed. 
 
To be eligible to register for the executive program, successful candidates must receive at least 40% in each topic and a total score of 50%. 

ICSI CSEET Results 2025: What’s next?

Successful candidates should move on to the next phase of the professional program after downloading the results. Important follow-up measures consist of: 
 
Using the ICSI website to register for the CS Executive Program
Confirming personal information and preserving the digital record for records
Reviewing official ICSI notifications about the deadlines for module registration.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

