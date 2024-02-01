KCET 2024: KEA extends registration date to February 20, click for more

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024.

The last date to register for KCET 2024 has now been extended to February 20. Candidates can submit the KCET application form 2024 through the official website, i.e., cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA's official notice

KEA's official announcement states that candidates who have not registered with KEA can register and apply online up to 11.59 pm on February 2, 2024, and pay the fees up to 5.30 pm on February 23, 2024. KEA has extended the CET 2024, which is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2024, and April 14, 2024.

The KCET 2024 registration process was started on January 10, 2024, and initially, the last date to apply for the state engineering and medical exam was February 10. However, the registration date has been extended to February 20.





ALSO READ: NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced by Rs 750 Due to issues with SATS services, the KCET application form 2024 was temporarily unavailable from January 13 to January 17, 2024. SATS service is responsible for validating student data. Candidates are to resume the application process from January 18 onwards.

What are the documents required for the KCET application process?

Here are the documents needed for the KCET application process:

Class 10th Mark Sheet

Scanned Image of Candidate’s Latest Photograph (JPG Format)

Scanned Image of Candidate’s Signature (JPG Format)

Scanned Image of Candidate’s Left Hand Thumb Impression (JPG Format)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

371 (j) Certificate (if applicable)

How to fill KCET application form 2024?

Here are the steps to fill application form 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Check for the UGCET -2024 Online Application Link

Click on the 'new user' registration link.

After registration, candidates will get the application number and User ID on the registered mobile number.

Next log in to your KEA website and submit the required details in the KCET application form 2024.

After submitting the details, review the KCET application form.

Pay the KCET application fees by selecting the appropriate payment gateway.

Take the printout of the KCET application form 2024 and save it for future reference.

When will the KCET examination 2024 take place?

The KCET 2024 examination is to take place on April 18 and April 19. Earlier, the dates of April 20 and 21 were revised with the National Defence Academy (NDA) clash exams which are also expected to take place on April 21.

KCET 2024 application fee structure

The application fee structure for candidates applying for the KCET 2024 is as follows:

GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B candidates of Karnataka: Rs 500

CAT-1 / SC / ST candidates of Karnataka: Rs 200

Outside Karnataka’s candidates: Rs 750

Foreign Candidates: Rs 5,000

As per the latest approaches, candidates can complete their KCET 2024 registrations promptly. The KEA is committed to ensuring exams ensure the conduct of the examination for the benefit of the student's community.