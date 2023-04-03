IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 results out today: Check complete details here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, released IIT JAM 2023 results today on the official website of jam.iitg.ac.in All the candidates who appeared for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2023 can check and download their results from the official website.

The JAM 2023 result is essential for admission to over 2300 seats by various Centralised Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc. (Tech) programmes (CFTIs), which include names like NITs, IISc, JNCASR, etc.

Here are the simple steps to download JAM 2023 result:

Step 1: First visit the official website of JAM 2023, i.e., jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Next click on the JAM 2023 result link.

Step 4: After entering credentials successfully, your scorecard will appear in front of your screen.

Step 3: A login page will open on your desktop, fill in your login credentials, i.e., JAM 2023 enrolment ID/email ID and password.