JEE Main 2024: BE/BTech exam shift one easy; shift two to begin soon

The first shift of the JEE Main 2024 exam on January 29 is over. Reliable Kota, Resonance, and other educational institutions will soon release the JEE Main 2024 shift 1 paper PDF and analysis. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Joint Entrance test (JEE) Main 2024 test shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm today, January 29.

The NTA JEE Mains 2024 memory-based questions and their answers will also be accessible to candidates. The first session of the JEE Main 2024 exam will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The JEE Main 2024 admit card can be found at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Applicants need to bring the JEE main 2024 admit card alongside a government ID to the exam centre. Before the JEE Mains 2024 exam, candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least an hour early.

JEE Main 2024 January 29 Exam: Highlights

• Mode of exam- Online (Computer-based test)

• JEE Main exam duration- 180 minutes (3 hours)

• Types of questions- MCQs and Numerical value questions

• Official website of JEE Main- jeemain.nta.ac.in

• JEE Main 2024 Marking Scheme- +4 for each correct answer, -1 for every incorrect answer.

JEE Main Exam 2024: Timing

• JEE Main 2024 exam time- 9 AM to 12 PM, 3 PM to 6 PM

• Entry into the exam centre- 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM, 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM

• JEE Main 2024 instructions given by the invigilator- 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM, 2:30 AM to 2:50 PM

• Candidate login to read instructions- 8:50 AM, 2:50 PM

• JEE Main 2024 paper 1 start time- 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM.

JEE Main 2024: Exam day instructions

Arrive at the venue at the time specified on the admit card. The individuals who didn't register via DigiLocker/ABC ID or picked authentication through non-Aadhaar options should report somewhere around 1 hour sooner to get their biometrics recorded.

Items permitted: Admit card (clear, colour printout on A4 paper), one passport-size photo (the same one used to apply for the exam), and a valid and original photo ID (PAN/Aadhar with photo/driving licence//e-Aadhar/ration card/voter ID/passport/Class 12 admit card).

What is JEE?

The JEE is an all India entrance examination conducted for admission to engineering colleges in India. The test is conducted in two stages – JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Applicants need to clear the JEE Main test first to show up for the JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main exam is given by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year, in January and April. The JEE Advanced Exam is given annually by IITs. It will be conducted by IIT Madras this year. Applicants can take a look at the significant and recent updates on @jeemain.nta.ac.in.