JEE-Main results out: 2 candidates secure 100 score, 3 from Rajasthan

JEE-Main results out (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Twelve candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum of them hailing from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.

All the 12 candidates are male.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

 

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees. The NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official explained.

According to the NTA officials, a Central Control Room was opened to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination on the ground.

"The NTA had made elaborate arrangements at various levels and taken help from state and district authorities for the smooth conduct of the examination. The OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC was introduced for the first time as a key method for authenticating candidates during the registration process. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and address potential criticisms in the future," the official added.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

