RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 out for Feb 2 exam; here's how to download

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 for the ongoing CEN 08/2024 exam cycle was released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on January 30, 2026. The hall tickets are available for applicants to download on the regional RRBs' official website.

The computer-based test (CBT) is being administered on January 8 and 9, as well as February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026. The exams for January 8 and 9 have already been completed. The RRB recruitment campaign will select candidates for 32,438 vacancies within the organisation.

RRB Group D important dates 2025-26

1. RRB Group D Exam Date (Phase 1) - November 27 to December 11, 2025

2. RRB Group D Exam Date (Phase 2)- 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 29th, 30th December 20258th, 9th January 2026

· Feb 2, 2026 Exam: Admit Card released on Jan 29, 2026.

· Feb 3, 2026 Exam: Admit Card released on Jan 30, 2026.

· Feb 4–10, 2026 Exams: To be released sequentially between Jan 31 and Feb 6, 2026.

3. RRB Group D Exam Date (Phase 3) - 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th February 2026.

RRB Group D Exam Shift Timing:

· Shift 1- 9 am to 10:30 am

· Shift 2- 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm

· Shift 3- 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: How to download the hall ticket?

· Go to the official website of the regional RRB websites.

· Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

· A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

· Click on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.

· Check the admit card and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

RRB Group D exams marking pattern

There will be 100 questions on the computer-based test (CBT), with 25 coming from general science and maths, 30 from general intelligence and reasoning, and 20 from general awareness and current affairs.

UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (non-creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, and ST-30% are the minimum percentage of marks required for shortlisting in different categories. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third marks.

RRB Group D 2026 additional information

The e-call letters will begin 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation slip. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 for the ongoing CEN 08/2024 exam cycle is currently being released in a phase-wise manner.