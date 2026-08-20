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Home / India News / Manipur CM to discuss NRC implementation in Assembly session from Sept 2

Manipur CM to discuss NRC implementation in Assembly session from Sept 2

Y Khemchand Singh gave the assurance to a student delegation demanding the NRC be implemented before Census 2027 to identify illegal immigrants

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Yumnam Khemchand

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the government supports the NRC implementation in the state (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said his government will move to discuss the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state in the upcoming assembly session beginning on September 2, an official statement said.

Singh gave the assurance during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here with a student delegation, which demanded the implementation of NRC before conduct of Census 2027.

The students demanded that Singh pressurise the Centre to implement NRC before the conduct of the Census for detection of illegal immigrants. The delegation also urged the CM to initiate a discussion on the issue in the forthcoming assembly session, it said.

 

Singh assured the student delegation that the government will move to discuss the implementation of NRC in Manipur in the ensuing assembly session beginning on September 2.

He said the government supports the NRC implementation in the state.

The error-free implementation of NRC is an issue that needs to be addressed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NRC Manipur Manipur govt

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:43 PM IST