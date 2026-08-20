Manipur CM to discuss NRC implementation in Assembly session from Sept 2

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said his government will move to discuss the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state in the upcoming assembly session beginning on September 2, an official statement said.

Singh gave the assurance during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here with a student delegation, which demanded the implementation of NRC before conduct of Census 2027.

The students demanded that Singh pressurise the Centre to implement NRC before the conduct of the Census for detection of illegal immigrants. The delegation also urged the CM to initiate a discussion on the issue in the forthcoming assembly session, it said.

Singh assured the student delegation that the government will move to discuss the implementation of NRC in Manipur in the ensuing assembly session beginning on September 2.

He said the government supports the NRC implementation in the state.

The error-free implementation of NRC is an issue that needs to be addressed, he added.