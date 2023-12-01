MPSOS exam dates 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) released the timetable for the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' and 'Aao Laut Chale' schemes for students yesterday, i.e., November 30, 2023.
Students who will appear in the exam can download the date sheet on the official website, i.e., mpsos.nic.in. The MPSOS class 12 examination will take place from December 13 to December 30, 2023.
Whereas, the class 10th examination will begin on December 15 and will go on till December 28, 2023. Here's the detailed schedule for classes 10 and 12.
The aim of the Government of Madhya Pradesh "Ruk Jana Nahi" yojana is to prevent dropout students from discontinuing their education.
Another initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government is the "Aao Laut Chale" yojana to encourage dropout students to re-enrol in schools and complete their education.
The MPSOS December 2023 result has not been released yet. The examinations are based on last year's trends, the results are typically released within 2-3 months of the exams. Therefore, you can expect that the December 2023 result will be released in February or March 2024.
Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10 Time Table 2023
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|December 15, 2023 (Friday)
|Mathematics
|December 18, 2023 (Monday)
|Sanskrit
|December 19, 2023 (Tuesday)
|Science
|December 20, 2023 (Wednesday)
|Hindi
|December 21, 2023 (Thursday)
|Social Science
|December 22, 2023 (Friday)
|English
|December 26, 2023 (Tuesday)
|Urdu
|December 27, 2023 (Wednesday)
|NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbring
|December 28, 2023 (Thursday)
|Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Tabla Vadan(163), Tabla (164), Computer
Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 Time Table 2023
|Exam Dates
|Subject
|December 13, 2023 (Wednesday)
|Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art
|December 14, 2023 (Thursday)
|Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing and Designing, Home Science (168), Book Keeping and Accountancy
|December 15, 2023 (Friday)
|Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile
|December 18, 2023 (Monday)
|Mathematics, Political Science
|December 19, 2023 (Tuesday)
|Biology
|December 20, 2023 (Wednesday)
|Hindi
|December 21, 2023 (Thursday)
|English
|December 22, 2023 (Friday)
|Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee
|December 26, 2023 (Tuesday)
|Informatics Practices
|December 27, 2023 (Wednesday)
|Urdu
|December 28, 2023 (Thursday)
|Sanskrit
|December 29, 2023 (Friday)
|NSQF Subjects
|December 30, 2023 (Saturday)
|Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan (163), Tabla(164)
How to download the MPSOS Time Table 2023?
Here are the steps to download MPSOS Time Table 2023:
- Visit the official website of MPSOS, i.e., mpsos.nic.in.
- On the homepage, check for the 'Time Table' option and click on that.
- The MPSOS Time Table 2023 will be displayed on your screen in PDF format.
- Download the MPSOS 2023 timetable on your device for the future.
MPSOS Exam 2023: Guidelines
- Students must carry their MPSOS admit card 2023 on each exam day. No student is allowed to sit in the exam hall without an MPSOS admit card.
- Students must not carry any electronic devices to the exam centre as they are prohibited to carry them inside the exam hall.
- Students need to reach the exam centre at least 30 days before the commencement of the examination.
- Essential stationery items required for writing the examination should be brought by the student to not cause any inconvenience during the examination.