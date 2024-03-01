NEET MDS 2024: Exam postponement request 'under process', RTI reveals

NEET MDS 2024: The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Masters in Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is scheduled for March 18, 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts the NEET MDS exam.

An RTI was filed by the Student's Union requesting the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 examination. According to the RTI reply, the request for NEET MDS exam postponement is still 'under process' at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The statement reads, ‘A few representations regarding NEET MDS Exam Schedule have been received which are ‘Under Process’ in this Ministry.’

Student Union, AISU, shared a statement on X

AISU shared a post on X on Wednesday mentioning that they filed an RTI seeking information about the NEET MDS 2024 Exam postponement on February 8, 2024. They received a response that reads it is 'Under Process' in the Ministry.

On 08.02.2024, we filed an RTI to seek information about the NEET MDS exam postponement. Today, we received a response stating that our representations are 'Under Process' in the Ministry

AISU addressed a letter earlier to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health emphasising various crucial issues which require urgent consideration. Currently, they raised concerns about the practicality of holding NEET MDS 2024 exams in March, thereafter thinking about the concurrent counselling process with NEET PG and it is expected that their internship might be completed in August or September 2024.

In their letter, AISU mentioned that the NEET MDS happened in December 2020 which matched the delayed NEET PG exam ensuring a fair process for students applying to both exams.

Apart from this, AISU also raised concerns about the long period of inactivity that dental students experienced from March to the completion of their internships, which could last around 6-7 months. They are concerned about wasting valuable time and disrupting academic progress due to extended breaks.

Disparity in NEET MDS and NEET PG candidates

The Student Union, AISU, mentions the difference in the notification period noting that NEET PG candidates informed the exam postponement six months ahead while NEET MDS candidates were given only two months' notice.

The NEET MDS 2024 was scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024, and the postponement notification was announced on January 20, declaring March 18 as the new exam date.

This delay hampers students' preparation and deteriorates their mental health, the AISU letter mentions.

Hence, the Student Union urged the relevant authority to reconsider the schedule for the NEET MDS exam and suggested aligning the examination with NEET PG which is scheduled to be held in July. This will promote consistency and fairness for both NEET MDS 2024 and NEET PG 2024 candidates.