RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Online registration begins today for 7951 posts

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online registration cum application process for filling 7951 vacancies in railways. Interested candidates should log on to the official website at rrbapply.gov.in to apply. August 29 is the application deadline. The recruitment is being held for the posts of Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), and Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) under employment notice CEN No. 03/2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details This recruitment drive will fill 7,951 vacancies in the Indian Railways. Under RRB Gorakhpur, there are 17 openings for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research positions.

The remaining 7,934 openings are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant positions.

According to the timetable, the window for correction in application forms and modification fee payment will open from August 30 to September 8.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

To apply for these posts, the applicants should be between 18-36 years of age as on January 1, 2025. An official statement stated that each candidate can apply to only one RRB and must submit only one common application form, even if they choose to apply for multiple positions.

RRB JE 2024: Selection process

The choice of applicants will be finished through a computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME) of the shortlisted applicants. The computer-based test will have a 1/3rd negative mark.

RRB JE 2024: Application fee

RRB JE 2024 application fee is Rs 250 for SC, ST, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates and Rs 500 for all others. A part of the expense, after the deduction of bank charges, will be discounted after showing up in the first CBT.