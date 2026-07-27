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NEET PG 2026 application correction window opens; how to edit your details

Candidates will be able to edit their application form till Jul 28. NBEMS opened the correction window on July 25, giving registered MBBS graduates a chance to correct mistakes in their forms

NEET PG 2026 application correction window opens

NEET PG 2026 application correction last date

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET PG 2026 application correction window on its official website. Candidates who registered for the next NEET PG 2026 exam can now visit the online portal to make any necessary corrections to their submitted applications.
 
Candidates can make changes to their registration form up to July 28, 2026. On August 30, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be administered nationwide in a single shift. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) modality will be used to administer the exam offline.

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

·        City intimation slip: August 11
 
 
·        Admit card: August 27
 
·        Examination: August 30

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·        Result and cut-off: Likely By September 30. 

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: How to edit the form?

·        Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
 
·        Press on the 'Examinations' section and select 'NEET PG'.
 
·        Press on 'Applicant Login'.
 
·        Sign in using your credentials.
 
·        Make the allowed changes and click 'Save & Next'.
 
·        Check the modified application form and submit.
 
·        Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2026 question paper comprises 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 720 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. 

More about the NEET PG 2026

A candidate's date of birth, gender, category (SC, ST, OBC, General), PwD status, EWS status, and academic credentials are all editable. They will not be able to change their name, category, email address, nationality, exam city, or mobile number, though.
 
The official schedule states that from July 31 to August 8, candidates will be able to use the Image Scrutiny tab to repair any incomplete or inaccurate images, such as photos, signatures, and thumb imprints.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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