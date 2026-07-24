SBI opens Summer Internship 2026: Eligibility, selection process explained
SBI offers an opportunity to students through the Summer Internship Programme 2026. This programme will provide students with hands-on exposure to the banking and financial sector
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for its Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the banking sector.
According to the bank, students can receive real-world experience in the banking and financial services industry while learning how India's biggest public sector bank operates. The internship is intended for students whose academic programs require industry training.
The State Bank of India (SBI) does not have a uniform national application process for internships, unlike regular recruiting drives. Opportunities are provided through campus collaborations, Learning and Development (L&D) departments, and various SBI offices.
Who can apply for the SBI Summer Internship 2026?
The internship is open to students enrolled in full-time courses at universities or institutions that have been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Nonetheless, the internship must be a required component of their academic program and necessitate training at an outside organisation.
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Students may be chosen directly from the relevant SBI office or through campus recruitment carried out by their institution. Based on its requirements, the bank has the right to accept or refuse any application.
Documents required for SBI Summer Internship 2026
Applicants are generally needed to submit the following documents during the application process:
· Internship application form
· Updated resume
· Letter from the educational institution confirming the internship requirement
· Valid Know Your Customer (KYC) documents.
SBI Summer Internship 2026 selection process
A face-to-face interview is the primary component of the SBI Summer Internship 2026 selection process. Certain candidates might also be requested to take part in a group discussion, depending on the requirements. The Learning and Development (L&D) division oversees the hiring procedure for internships at SBI Circle Offices.
The relevant Human Resources (HR) or Administration departments handle applications for internships in corporate centres. Students who want to apply can get in touch with the L&D department at the SBI Circle's Local Head Office (LHO). The relevant department often receives applications from other SBI branches.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:08 AM IST