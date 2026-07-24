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AIIMS NORCET 11 application window opens online: Key dates and eligibility

AIIMS has released the NORCET 11 notification for nursing officer posts. Candidates can send their online applications till Aug 13, 2026, on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 11 application window

AIIMS NORCET 11 application window | Image: Wikimedia commons

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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The AIIMS NORCET 11 notification 2026 has been released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Candidates can now apply online for Nursing Officer positions at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutions. On the official AIIMS exam page, the online application procedure has begun.
 
The application window will stay open till 5 PM on August 13, 2026. AIIMS will make a separate announcement regarding the number of open positions. Candidates who make it through the hiring process will be assigned to Level 7 of the Pay Matrix.

How to apply for AIIMS NORCET 11 recruitment 2026?

·        Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
 
 
·        Register for NORCET 11 using the required details.
 
·        Enter the online application form.

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·        Upload the required documents and photograph.
 
·        Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods.
 
·        Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for later use.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Exam Date 2026

Two computer-based exams are part of the hiring procedure. The date of the NORCET preliminary exam is September 12, 2026. The date of the NORCET Mains Exam is September 30, 2026.
 
Candidates who meet the requirements for both phases will be contacted for a medical examination and document verification. 

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 as of August 13, 2026. Government regulations will allow age relaxation for some groups. Applicants must fulfil one of the below requirements:
 
·        B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing, or Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognised institute.
 
·        Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council.
 
·        Candidates with a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma are also eligible if they are enrolled as a Nurse and Midwife and have two years of work experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds. 

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

For General, OBC, and UR applicants, the application fee is Rs. 3,000. Candidates from SC, ST, and EWS must pay Rs. 2,400. The application fee is waived for people with disabilities (PwD).
 
Additionally, AIIMS has declared that, subject to verification, qualified SC/ST applicants who take the exam would receive their application fee back after the results are revealed.  
 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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