NEET retest: 1,563 candidates to appear; NTA, govt official to be present

The NEET-UG retest for 1,563 candidates will be held on Sunday with National Testing Agency and Union education ministry officials present at the examination centres, a senior NTA official said on Friday.

The retest for the medical entrance exam is being conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

Six students scored perfect 720 marks along with 61 others leading to allegations of inflation of marks.

The retest will be held at seven centres -- six being new -- on Sunday.

"While all other examination centres have changed, the one in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same," said the senior NTA official.

"Besides, officials from the agency and the Union education ministry will also be present at these centres. The step has been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the re-exam," the official added.

The re-conducted of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday ruled out cancellation of NEET for now saying cannot jeopardise careers of lakhs of students who cleared the exam rightfully because of isolated incidents of malpractices.