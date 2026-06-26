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New Class 9 NCERT textbook describes judiciary as impartial institution

NCERT's new Class 9 social science textbook highlights the judiciary's independence and constitutional role months after its Class 8 textbook sparked controversy

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After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

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Months after a class 8 NCERT textbook courted controversy for allegedly maligning the judiciary, a new class 9 textbook describes it as an "impartial and independent institution that safeguards citizens' rights and upholds the spirit of the Constitution".

However, the new class 9 textbook was prepared before the controversy over the class 8 textbook broke out.

The new social science textbook talks about various functions of the judiciary, stating that it reviews executive actions and constitutional amendments, can invalidate unconstitutional laws, upholds the Constitution and "plays a vital role in protecting and promoting democratic values and the rights of all sections of the society".

 

Under a section titled "Separation of Powers" in a chapter on democracy, the textbook highlights that the judiciary takes public interest litigation (PIL) from time to time to ensure access to justice for all.

In February, a controversy broke out over the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) class 8 social science textbook, which included a section on "corruption in the judiciary" in a chapter.

After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

The top court had imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NCERT Indian Judiciary Indian education

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

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