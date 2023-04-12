National Credit Framework: What is it, how will it work and more



Why is NCrF needed? The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which will allow students to earn educational credits at all levels, irrespective of the mode of learning i.e. offline, online, or blended. Here's what you need to know:



This framework provides multiple entry and exit options to a student who wants to leave school or enroll in vocational learning. With the growing trend of homeschooling especially after the pandemic and the unavailability of any framework, it was difficult to validate these types of learners. NCrF will validate these students by giving them diplomas and certificates. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) emphasizes the integration of general academic education and vocational & skill education, according to a statement from UGC. NCrF provides a mechanism to ensure equivalence within and between these two education streams. It provides seamless horizontal and vertical mobility between the two streams for lifelong learning. NCrF allows learners to opt for different modes of learning including homeschooling, offline schooling, online schooling, or blended learning, said UGC in the press release.

How will it work?

NCrF divides the educational ecosystem into eight levels from Class 5 to PhD level and assigns credit on the basis of learning hours. For instance, one credit equals 30 hours of notional learning in a year of two semesters. Every semester a student is required to earn a minimum of 20 credits. A student earns 40 credits in one year corresponding to 1,200 learning hours. However, students can also earn more than 40 credits in a year.

Also Read What is credit score? Why is it important? Why is demand for private credit on the rise? Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt Want to close or cancel your credit card? Here's a step-by-step guide HDFC Bank revises credit card rewards points programme for customers TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download Skill ministry launches digital version of employability skills curriculum JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10



What will change? School education is assigned Level 0 to Level 4. Higher education levels start from Level 4.5 and end at Level 8. Vocational and skill education is also spread from level 4.5 to level 8, so there is an equivalence between general and vocational & skill education. It helps the students to quickly move from one education stream to the other by having the equivalent levels and total credits corresponding to these levels.

NCrF provides the opportunity for creditisation for experiential learning, which was not credited earlier. It also provides scope for creditising national/international achievers in any field but not limited to Sports, Indian Knowledge System, Music, Heritage, traditional skills, performing & fine arts, Master artisans, etc. Suppose these earned credits correspond to a particular level. In that case, the student can then move to the next level in University, to earn additional credits and obtain a diploma or degree qualification.