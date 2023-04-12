close

National Credit Framework: What is it, how will it work and more

CrF provides a mechanism to ensure equivalence within and between academic education and vocational & skill education

UGC

University Grant Commission

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which will allow students to earn educational credits at all levels, irrespective of the mode of learning i.e. offline, online, or blended. Here's what you need to know:
Why is NCrF needed?  

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) emphasizes the integration of general academic education and vocational & skill education, according to a statement from UGC. NCrF provides a mechanism to ensure equivalence within and between these two education streams. It provides seamless horizontal and vertical mobility between the two streams for lifelong learning. NCrF allows learners to opt for different modes of learning including homeschooling, offline schooling, online schooling, or blended learning, said UGC in the press release.
This framework provides multiple entry and exit options to a student who wants to leave school or enroll in vocational learning. With the growing trend of homeschooling especially after the pandemic and the unavailability of any framework, it was difficult to validate these types of learners. NCrF will validate these students by giving them diplomas and certificates.

How will it work?
NCrF divides the educational ecosystem into eight levels from Class 5 to PhD level and assigns credit on the basis of learning hours. For instance, one credit equals 30 hours of notional learning in a year of two semesters. Every semester a student is required to earn a minimum of 20 credits. A student earns 40 credits in one year corresponding to 1,200 learning hours. However, students can also earn more than 40 credits in a year.

School education is assigned Level 0 to Level 4. Higher education levels start from Level 4.5 and end at Level 8. Vocational and skill education is also spread from level 4.5 to level 8, so there is an equivalence between general and vocational & skill education. It helps the students to quickly move from one education stream to the other by having the equivalent levels and total credits corresponding to these levels.
What will change?

NCrF provides the opportunity for creditisation for experiential learning, which was not credited earlier. It also provides scope for creditising national/international achievers in any field but not limited to Sports, Indian Knowledge System, Music, Heritage, traditional skills, performing & fine arts, Master artisans, etc. Suppose these earned credits correspond to a particular level. In that case, the student can then move to the next level in University, to earn additional credits and obtain a diploma or degree qualification.
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

