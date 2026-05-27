Pradhan, Radhakrishnan review NEET-UG re-exam amid security concerns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met K Radhakrishnan, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and head of the High-Powered Steering Committee on National Testing Agency (NTA) reforms, to review preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

According to a statement from the ministry, the high-level meeting was attended by the secretary (higher education), director general of the NTA, senior officials of the agency, and representatives from the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, the director general of the NTA briefed members on additional measures taken to strengthen examination security. “This included a comprehensive assessment of the existing surveillance mechanisms and plans for their further augmentation,” the release said.

Pradhan emphasised that examination security remained a priority while also underlining the need to ensure student-friendly facilities at centres across the country.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, at over 5,400 examination centres in 550 cities across the country, the statement said.

The High-Powered Steering Committee on the NTA, chaired by Radhakrishnan, was constituted to oversee and monitor the implementation of recommendations aimed at strengthening examination processes conducted by the NTA in the aftermath of the 2024 NEET-UG controversy.

This comes after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in its conduct, with the matter subsequently being taken up for investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NTA rescheduled the exam amid heightened scrutiny over the integrity of the examination process and calls for stronger safeguards in its conduct.