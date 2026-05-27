JEECUP 2026 admit card to be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the JEECUP 2026 admit card today, May 27. The link to download the JEECUP 2026 admit card will be activated at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In the evening, the admit card will be made available.

Students can verify their exam date, time, and centre address after it is released. The dates of the JEECUP 2026 exam are June 2–9, 2026. The UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 exam schedule has also been updated by the Council.

How to download the JEECUP Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the official website of JEECUP.

· Press on the "Download JEECUP Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

· Choose the registered examination group.

· Fill in the application number and password or date of birth.

· Submit the details and log in.

· The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

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Details mentioned in the JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

· Candidate's Name

· Roll Number

· Group

· Exam Centre Address

· Candidate's Photograph

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JEECUP 2026 Pattern

The JEECUP 2026 examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

For each right response, candidates will receive four points; for each incorrect response, one point will be subtracted. Unanswered questions will not result in any mark deduction.

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What is JEECUP 2026?

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) is administered by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC). Often referred to as JEECUP, it is a state-level exam for applicants to Uttar Pradesh's public and private polytechnic universities.