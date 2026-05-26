The University of Mumbai will release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, May 26, 2026. The merit list will go live for the university and its affiliated colleges at 11:00 am.

The initial merit list of Mumbai University is accessible to all enrolled candidates through the official admissions site at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For the school year 2026–2027, the undergraduate admissions online registration procedure began from May 6.

How to check the Mumbai University merit list 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official site at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Press on the link for the UG admission merit list.

Step 3: Select the relevant college and programme.

Step 4: Access the merit list PDF.

ALSO READ: CUET UG 2026 exam postponed due to Bakrid, revised dates to be out soon Step 5: Download and keep it for later use.

Mumbai University Merit List 2026: Eligibility criteria for UG & PG programmes

Mumbai University has certain subject-specific requirements; students who want to apply must first review the eligibility requirements. Students must have completed class 12 in any subject to be admitted to BA programs, while candidates must have done their class 12 in the science stream to be admitted to BSc programs.

Students can only be admitted to MSc programs if they have completed their BSc programs with a minimum of 50%. On May 21 at 1:00 PM, the Mumbai University pre-admission enrollment and online form submission period came to an official close. The registered students will be included in Mumbai University's 2026 admissions merit list.

MU UG First Merit List Schedule 2026

On May 26, 2026, the University of Mumbai will publish its initial undergraduate admissions merit list. Students will only have three days, from May 27 to May 29, till 3 pm, to complete the fee payment and document verification process.

ALSO READ: Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2026 to be declared today on official website The most competitive stage of the admissions process is the first round, which takes in the top applicants and fills most of the available seats.

MU UG Second Merit List 2026

On May 30, 2026, at 7 p.m., the second merit list will be released, providing an additional chance for admission. Payment and document verification must be concluded between June 1 and June 3 (until 3 pm).

For students who just missed the first cut-off or who want to upgrade to their favoured universities based on newly available seats, this round is essential.

MU UG Third Merit List 2026

The final opportunity for regular merit-based admission is the announcement of the final merit list on June 4, 2026, at 7 p.m. Students have an extended 5-day window from June 5 to June 9 to verify documents and pay fees, in contrast to the previous rounds. This extended schedule guarantees the university can complete all admissions and maximise seat occupancy with classes starting on June 13, 2026.