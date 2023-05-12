close

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon at pseb.ac.in, details inside

The official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB); pseb.ac.in will publish the results. More than three lakh students are enthusiastically waiting for the result

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023. Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
The Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released this month by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali. The PSEB hasn't said when the results will be out, but several reports say that they will be out in either the last week of May or the first week of June. The official website, pseb.ac.in, will publish the results. The results are eagerly waiting by more than three lakh students.
Statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, or failed, as well as the overall passing percentage, will be made available alongside the results.

The examination was given by the Board this year from February 20 to April 21, 2023. The PSEB Class 12th scorecard includes information such as the student's name, roll number, parent's name, category, subjects, total marks, theory and practical marks, registration number, stream, and qualifying status. Candidates should check the official website for the latest information.

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023: Steps to download 

Follow the steps provided to you to check and download the result:

    • At pseb.ac.in, go to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)'s official website.
    • On the landing page, search for the result link.

    • Click the submit button after entering your login information.
    • On the screen, your PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed.
    • Download it and take a printout of it for later.

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023: Overview

The Punjab School Education Board held the Class 12 board exams in the state. The examination is open to students who have passed Class 11 from any recognized education board and studied Class 12 from any school affiliated with the board. Students want to check their Punjab Board 12th result 2023 utilizing their roll number. Between February 20 and April 24, the Board held pen-and-paper PSEB 12th exams. The exam ran from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The PSEB 12th date sheet 2023 for theory exams was made available on January 25 and later revised. The PSEB 12th General English exam was given on March 24, 2023, rather than February 24, and the PSEB 12th Gurmat Sangeet exam was given on April 24, 2023, rather than March 24.
The pre-vocational, vocational, and NSQF practical tests 2023 were held between January 23 and February 1, 2023. These practical tests, which lasted three hours, were given in two shifts: one in the morning from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and one in the evening from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Topics : Punjab Board results exam results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

