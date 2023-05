PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon at pseb.ac.in, details inside

Statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, or failed, as well as the overall passing percentage, will be made available alongside the results. The Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released this month by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali. The PSEB hasn't said when the results will be out, but several reports say that they will be out in either the last week of May or the first week of June. The official website, pseb.ac.in, will publish the results. The results are eagerly waiting by more than three lakh students.





PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023: Steps to download Follow the steps provided to you to check and download the result: The examination was given by the Board this year from February 20 to April 21, 2023. The PSEB Class 12th scorecard includes information such as the student's name, roll number, parent's name, category, subjects, total marks, theory and practical marks, registration number, stream, and qualifying status. Candidates should check the official website for the latest information.

• On the landing page, search for the result link. • At pseb.ac.in, go to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)'s official website.

• On the screen, your PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed. • Click the submit button after entering your login information.





PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023: Overview The Punjab School Education Board held the Class 12 board exams in the state. The examination is open to students who have passed Class 11 from any recognized education board and studied Class 12 from any school affiliated with the board. Students want to check their Punjab Board 12th result 2023 utilizing their roll number. Between February 20 and April 24, the Board held pen-and-paper PSEB 12th exams. The exam ran from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. • Download it and take a printout of it for later.